Infracapital and InfraVia complete the sale of the TDT container terminal in Livorno to the Grimaldi group

After the green light from the Italian Data Protection Authority,
Competition and Market, today the
sale of Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT), which manages the homonymous
container terminal in the port of Livorno, to the shipping group
Grimaldi, which will hold 80% of the company's capital
terminal operator through Grimaldi Euromed and 20% through
Grimaldi Deep Sea.
Prior to the sale, the capital was controlled by the
Infracapital, the infrastructure investment arm of M&G
Plc, and InfraVia, an independent French capital company
private sector, which held 52.5% and 52.5% of the total stakes respectively.
42.5%, while the remaining 5% was in the hands of the Group holding company
Port Investments (GIP) of the entrepreneur's family
Genoese Schenone. Today, Infracapital and InfraVia have completed the
sale of their shareholdings in TDT to the Grimaldi Group of
Naples and as part of the transaction will exit
from the shareholders of TDT also Giulio Schenone, director
delegate and minority shareholder of GIP.
"We are delighted," said Stephen Nelson,
Chief Executive Officer of Infracapital - to announce the sale
of TDT, which has grown and gone from strength to strength
during our joint ownership with InfraVia, thanks to the
a central role played by Giulio Schenone. We worked together
with our partners to create value through improvement
operational performance and position TDT as the gateway
for its reference markets, laying the foundations for a future
expansion in Livorno».
"We are proud," added Olivier Laroche, partner
of InfraVia - to have supported TDT and Giulio Schenone with our
Contribution and management skills throughout our journey
owned alongside Infracapital. TDT has achieved a
solid growth and good resilience during the
recent economic cycle, proving to be the container terminal
in the port of Livorno and Tuscany'.