In the next 12 months, the value of freight rates in containerized shipping could fall to historic lows
Danish Ship Finance believes that the effects of excess cargo will become predominant
Copenaghen
May 21, 2024
The recent rise in the value of freight rates in the transport sector
containerised shipping, mostly attributed to the effects of the
geopolitical crises, has heightened uncertainty about the
forecasts of the evolution of this market, with some observers
whereas this is a phase of stabilisation of tariffs and
others consider the recent surge to be ephemeral. Between
the latter, Danish Ship Finance (DSF), a Danish company
specialized in financing in the shipping sector, provides
that over the next 12 months, the value of freight rates in the
containers could fall to historic lows.
In your latest analysis of the shipping market, referring to
to the container shipping segment, DSF highlights
whereas in this sector, the capacity of the fleet is
doubled between 2010 and 2023, while at the same time the volumes of
containerised maritime traffic grew by +49% and
During this period, the growth in demand for container transport
depending on the distance, it was only +40%. The
document specifies that the excess capacity of the fleet is
expected to increase during the second half of 2024,
probably putting considerable pressure on both the value of freight rates and
and second-hand ship prices.
Focusing on recent market dynamics, the analysis of
DSF notes that the volumes of containerised transport have increased
not only in 2020 but also in 2022, while the fleet
continued to increase. To cope with overcapacity
of the cargo hold, maritime carriers have reduced the average speed
from 17.3 knots in 2010 to 13.9 knots in 2023 in order to
reduce the transport capacity of the fleet and make it
more efficient use. The analysis finds that during the
the first years of the current decade, the combination of the effects of the
strategy to slow down the browsing speed,
infrastructure bottlenecks and other disruptions
excess capacity and the recent
redirection of vessels deployed on services through the
Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope
first quarter of 2024 an 8-10% increase in global demand
depending on the distance, an increase that is particularly
sensitive for larger container ships used between
the Far East and Europe, with almost 85% of these units
which are diverted on the route around Africa.
According to DSF, however, these effects are short-term and
Soon they will no longer be able to mask the gap between
supply and demand. The Danish company believes that this
It will probably happen as early as the second half of
this year, and this is mainly due to the release of the
market for new vessels. The large orders for new units
ship charters issued by shipowners during the Covid-19 pandemic -
explains the analysis - have pushed the order-to-fleet ratio beyond the
20%. In this context, in the coming years, the number of
Larger container holders, with a capacity greater than
15,000 TEUs, will record a growth of more than +50% and
Currently, only 24 of the ships in this capacity segment
are more than ten years old, while the order book
It contains 182. DSF analysts predict that in the near future the
ocean carriers will return excess capacity to the
companies that charter container ships and at the same time
will transfer larger ships to sea lanes
currently sailed by smaller capacity vessels.
Noting that the outlook for freight rates and ship prices
are burdened by the extraordinarily high influx of new
container ships with delivery scheduled in 2024 and 2025, the analysis
notes that previous periods of overcapacity have led to
It has been shown that the value of freight rates can drop by -80%
over a period of 12 months, while the prices of second-hand ships
can drop by -63%. According to DSF, in the next 12 months, freight rates
could fall from the current position of the cycle to 85°
percentile (Shanghai Containerized Freight Index at 1,800
in April 2024) at an all-time low, while the prices of used ships
could fall from the current position of the 52nd cycle
percentile at an all-time low.
With regard to the demand outlook, the analysis explains
whereas while a +4.1% growth in sales volumes is expected in 2024
containers transported by sea, the greatest use of sea routes
will elevate demand growth in
distance function to more than +9%. In particular, it is expected that
whereas intra-Asian trade will grow by +3.9%, contributing to
one-third to the growth of the overall volume, while it is estimated that
routes between the Far East and the United States will grow by
+6,5%. In addition, import volumes are expected to
will support much of the increase in the distances of the
travel. As for the main routes from the Far East
Europe, the analysis states that growth of
just over +1% in both 2024 and 2025.
Highlighting that in the second half of 2024, the excess of
Fleet capacity is set to grow
progressively, and that this is likely to lead to
significant pressure on freight rates and prices of used vessels,
The analysis concludes that over the next 12 months, the value of tariffs
could fall to historic lows if capacity
will not be handled carefully and that, as it is likely that
carriers opt for short rental periods, particularly
The scenario will become difficult for companies that
charter their ships, which they could see reduced
drastically increase their revenues.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher