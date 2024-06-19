Extension of the indemnity for failure to start for dockers at the ports of Gioia Tauro and Taranto

The extension of the allowance for
failure to start for the dockers of the ports of Gioia Tauro and
Taranto. Commenting on today's green light from the Commission
Economic Planning, Senate Budget to the Amendment to the
Cohesion Decree-Law thanks to which it will be possible to
extend the Agency's operation for a further nine months
for the administration of work in the port and for the retraining
operating in the Gioia Tauro airport, as well as
extended from 81 to 90 months until 31 December 2024, the Chairman
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian, Andrea Agostinelli, expressed great
satisfaction because the 63 registered on the list of Joy
Tauro Port Agency will be able to receive the IMA for a further nine months
thanks to the allocation of €6.6 million needed for the
coverage of the relevant payment.
This is an important milestone that
At the same time, it will allow for the resumption of the complex
Negotiations with the maritime cluster for the formation of the company
pursuant to Article 17 - paragraph 5 - Law 84/94.
Vito De Palma, leader of Forza Italia in the Finance Committee
to the Chamber of Deputies and Provincial Secretary of Taranto, referring to
to the amendment proposed by him and presented by Senator Lotito,
with Senator Damiani, rapporteur of the measure in the Chamber,
stressed that 'this measure provides a concrete response
for the workers of the port of Taranto, who will thus be able to
and, thanks to the social clause,
will have the opportunity to be hired by companies
who are investing in the port area through the
Provision of port work and for redevelopment
professionalism, thus seeing their skills enhanced.
By doing so, De Palma added, we support
employment, accompanying the processes of conversion of
port infrastructures and their efficiency, for which Forza
Italy has distinguished itself in its commitment in parliament and in the
government'.