Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will have a 72% stake in Gearbulk

The Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)
acquire an additional 23% of the share capital of the
shipping company Gearbulk Holding, increasing its
72% stake and including Gearbulk in the scope of
consolidation of EBITDA. The additional quota, which is expected to pass
next January, it will be sold by Halberton
Holding, Kristian Jebsen's investment company,
Chairman and CEO of Gearbulk, which currently
He owns 51% of the shipping company. MOL had bought
40% of Gearbulk's capital in 1991 and increased its
49% stake in 2010
(
of 7
January
2010).
Gearbulk has a fleet of 60 open hatch bulk carriers.