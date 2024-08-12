Germany's Meyer Werft will build the four new cruise ships for Disney

The German shipbuilding group Meyer Werft will be
build the four new cruise ships announced this purpose
week from the Disney Group
(
of the 12th
August
2024). By not revealing the economic entity of the
However, the German company specified that it is
an order value that is the highest in history
by Meyer Werft. Confirming that the ships will be delivered to Disney
Cruise Line between 2027 and 2023, the German group did not make
not even the characteristics of the new buildings are known.
Meyer Werft CEO Bernard Meyer
recalled that with this order the number of ships rises to nine
built and commissioned to the company by Disney, adding
to the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy units, which
the Papenburg shipyard completed in 2010 and 2012,
upon delivery to the Disney Cruise Line of the Disney Wish, the
first "Wish" class ship, which took place in 2022 and
Construction of ships of the same class in Papenburg
Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny that will be
delivered in 2024 and 2025.
The four new ships for Disney are a breath of fresh air
oxygen for Meyer Werft who can thus give more
concreteness to its corporate restructuring plan, whose
presentation is expected at the end of the month
(
of 22
July 2024).