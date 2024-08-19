Accelleron signs an agreement to acquire Canada's True North Marine

Switzerland's Accelleron has signed an agreement to acquire
of the Canadian True North Marine (TNM), a company specialized in
in the optimization of ship routes based on the
weather and sea conditions and on the basis of the characteristics of the
including fuel consumption and emissions produced.
TNM, which is headquartered in Montreal and was founded in 2013, has
50 employees and offices in the United Kingdom, India, China and
Greece. Accelleron has announced that TNM currently has a customer base
which owns about 800 ships and in 2023 recorded revenues of
a few million Canadian dollars. According to forecasts,
The acquisition will be completed in the coming
weeks. Accelleron has specified that it will maintain all the
TNM staff.
"Digitization - highlighted the administrator
Accelleron delegate, Daniel Bischofberger, commenting
acquisition - is becoming an increasingly important element of the
important for the decarbonisation of the maritime sector
simplifying the monitoring and reporting of data on the
fuel consumption and emissions. In line with our strategy,
through the acquisition of the Canadian True North Marine we are
expanding our digital solutions and our capacity and
presence in the market». The Swiss company pointed out that
TNM's offer will be integrated with the digital solutions of the
Accelerators for turbochargers, engines, emissions, hulls and propellers
aimed at optimising the performance of ships: "the new
synergies deriving from this acquisition - explained Cristian
Corotto, president of Accelleron's digital division -
will help customers optimize overall planning
fleet, save fuel and money, reduce
emissions and ensure compliance with regulations
international in the making".