APSEZ completes the acquisition of 95% of the company that manages the Indian port of Gopalpur

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the leading
Indian port and logistics operator, has completed the acquisition
95% of the capital of Gopalpur Port Limited (LPG), a company
which operates the port of Gopalpur located in the Indian state of
Orissa. The binding agreement signed last March provided for
the acquisition of 56% of the capital in the hands of the Indian group
Shapoorji Pallonjie is 39% in the hands of India's Orissa Stevedores
Ltd. based on an enterprise value of 30.8 billion rupees
($366 million).
Gopalpur Port Limited operates the Indian port, which has a
annual traffic capacity of 20 million tonnes,
under a 30-year concession contract
signed in 2006 which includes options to extend this duration for
two periods of ten years each.