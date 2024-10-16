Spinelli will propose a judgment to revoke the sentence of the Council of State that annulled the concession to Genoa Port Terminal

The Spinelli Group announced today that it will propose
judgment of revision of the judgment of the Council of State which
the state concession of the Genoa Port Terminal has been cancelled
managed by the group in the port of Genoa
(
of 16
October
2024). Specifying that he believes that this sentence
contains "errors of fact", the port company and
has specified that it will also proceed with an appeal in
Court of Cassation for violation of Article 111 of the Constitution in order to
minimum motivation requirement.
In addition, the Spinelli group has announced that it has requested the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport "an immediate
intervention in order to ensure the protection of jobs and the
operational continuity, of the terminal, to guarantee traffic.
The full operation of the terminal - he further specified
the company - has also been communicated to all the
shipping companies concerned".