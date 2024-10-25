Agreement for the damage caused by the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge

Singapore's Grace Ocean and Synergy Group, respectively
owner and operator of the container ship Dali
which
last March he had hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge
of Baltimore causing its collapse
(
of 26
and 26
March and 24
April
2024), have reached an agreement with the Department of
US justice on the reimbursement of part of the damages caused
from the accident. The two Asian companies have agreed to
pay about $102 million for the reclamation of the canal,
money that will be paid partly into the coffers of the Treasury and partly
to various federal agencies. "This resolution -
Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer pointed out -
ensures that the costs of the federal government's efforts to
clearance in the Fort McHenry Canal are supported by Grace Ocean and
Synergy and not by the American taxpayer."
"This," added the associate attorney general
Brian Boynton - it's an extraordinary achievement that pays off
the United States for the costs incurred in responding to
this disaster and considers the owner and operator of Dali
responsible". The prosecutor did not specify the
liability cases, but the agreement does not include the
payment of any damage for the reconstruction of the bridge. The
responsibility related to the accident was
again categorically rejected by the two companies of
Singapore: "The agreement - specified today the Grace Ocean and
the Synergy Group - covers only the costs related to the
reclamation of the canal, for which we would have been responsible in any case,
and is not indicative of any liability for
the accident that led to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
which we clearly reject. No punitive compensation - they have
underlined the two companies - was imposed as
part of this agreement". Regarding liability
Grace Ocean and Synergy Group announced that
are ready to defend themselves vigorously in pending proceedings
in the Federal Court in Baltimore. The State of Maryland, which has
built and managed the bridge, has in fact filed a lawsuit for the
compensation for damages related to the destruction of the bridge.