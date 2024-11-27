Transped orders a Konecranes Gottwald mobile crane for its Porto Marghera terminal

The Italian Transped (F2i Port Holding group) has ordered
to the Finnish Konecranes the supply of a mobile port crane
Konecranes Gottwald sixth generation for use in its
port terminal for steel workers in Porto Marghera. The new vehicle
will be delivered in the second quarter of
2025.
Remembering that Transped moves over two million annually
of tons of steel, the executive director of FHP Venice,
Mauro Marchiori, underlined that, with an extended range of
new Konecranes Gottwald mobile crane will improve
the efficiency of handling different types of
loads of steel.