The optimized layout of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa has been approved

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
announced that the
Services conference on the approval of the layout
of the new breakwater of Genoa, with changes to the
projects that aim to significantly improve the
safety of navigation and allow parallel execution
of the two executive phases, originally scheduled in sequence.
Among the aims, of course, there is also the need to
accelerate the works that saw the installation of the
sixth module of the dam, later than the 12 planned by
end of 2024 out of a total of 90 to carry out the work.
The port authority explained that to the east the new layout
presents the reduction of the upper branch and the modification
of the orientation of the brush under the breakwater, allowing the
containment of the wave motion reflected by the breakwaters along the
new access channel and expansion of the evolution basin
eastern interior, improving navigation safety and
also achieving a reduction in construction costs
of the work. To the west, through the extension of the upper and
the reduction of the subfluent branch, a significant
increase in the width of the mouth and the basin of
internal evolution of the west, allowing the transit of units
naval up to about 270 meters in length. This increase in the
transit and manoeuvring spaces - underlined the Port Authority - will make it possible to
A new mouthpiece is available, an alternative to the historic one of
east, allowing traffic to be distributed over the two
Access. In addition, the optimizations of the planimetric configuration
of the work allow you to plan the simultaneous construction in
of Phase A, currently being executed, and the
Phase B, to be contracted out in the coming months.