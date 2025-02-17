The Intersessional Working meeting begins today in London
Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG)
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) which is considered
crucial to defining the global strategy to proceed with the
decarbonization of shipping. A meeting in view of which the
last week the European shipowners' association ECSA,
the association of European airlines A4E and the association
European environmentalist Transport & Environment (T&E) have
recommended that the European Commission take measures to ensure that
the maritime transport and aviation sectors can
have the clean fuels needed to
reduce their emissions by increasingly reducing the use of
fossil fuels.
Among the clean fuels considered, however,
some could even worsen the climate impact of the
shipping and aviation. This is supported by Transport itself
& Environment which today presented the results of a study by the
consulting firm Cerulogy which highlights the impact that the
increasing use of palm oil and soybean oil as biodiesel could
have on deforestation. "The IMO's green strategy -
warned T&E - could release 270 million tons of
greenhouse gases in 2030 compared to today, with a
worse than doing nothing." The association explained that
in 2030 60% of biofuels used by shipping, compared to
the current less than 1%, could come from palm and soybeans,
with a serious impact on deforestation as well as on prices
of foodstuffs, as around 300 million
bottles of vegetable oil could be diverted to the
maritime transport sector rather than to the
feed.
The Cerulogy study specifies that in 2030 the use for the
Decarbonization of palm oil and soybean oil shipping
could account for almost two-thirds of the biodiesel used by the
sector as they are the cheapest fuel
to make shipping compliant with the strategy of
decarbonization. The research underlines that this
would cause a serious problem for the climate, since the oil of
Palm and soybean are responsible for two to
three times higher even than shipping fuels
which currently produce the largest quantities of CO2 if we take into account
taking into account the effects of deforestation and the necessary remediation
of the land. The shipping sector, in fact - it should be noted -
would need huge extensions of agricultural land and in 2030
to produce sufficient crops to meet the growing demand
of biofuels by maritime transport would be
34 million hectares are needed, equal to the entire area of the
Germany. This - according to the study - could also have
severe impact on food supplies as land
used for agriculture should be converted to the
cultivation of crops for biofuels, resulting in
burning vegetable oil in ships that would be stolen
to the food industry.
"To feed merchant ships through the
deforestation," noted Constance Dijkstra, responsible for the
T&E shipping - is a very bad idea.
Burning crops for fuel is harmful to the
planet and for global food security. The IMO - has
highlighted - should consider the climate impact of
"bad" biofuels to avoid making more
Evil than good."
Noting, moreover, that shipping companies such as MSC and CMA
CGM have invested in so-called waste biofuels such as
used cooking oil and animal fats, T&E found that
These biofuels will likely be able to cover
only a small part of the projected demand for biofuel for the
shipping since their availability is limited.
"For example," explained T&E, "only one ship traveling
between China and Brazil would require the waste oil produced
annually by more than two thousand McDonald's restaurants, while for
making it sail with animal fats would require over a million
pigs".
Transport & Environment therefore urged the IMO to define
clearly which are the zero-emission and upcoming fuels
to zero excluding biofuels linked to deforestation,
limiting biofuels produced from food crops and
incentivizing, instead, hydrogen-based green fuels.