Cargo traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure was stable in May

Last May, the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure remained stable compared to the same
month of 2024 having amounted to 5.64 million tons
(-0.2%), of which 4.25 million tons handled in the port
port of the Ligurian capital (-2.4%) and 1.39 million tons
in the Savona airport (+7.2%). In the field of miscellaneous goods,
A total of 3.57 million tons were handled
(-1.4%), of which 2.31 million tonnes of cargo
containerized products (-3.3%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 254,123 TEUs (+2.6%) and 1.27 million tons
of conventional goods (+2.2%). In the liquid bulk segment
mineral oils increased by +6.6% to 1.66 million
tons while other cargoes decreased, with decreases of
-21.5% of vegetable oils and wine to 43 thousand tons and -7.2%
of chemical products down to 34 thousand tons. The volume of the
Dry Bulk recorded a decrease of -39.8% in the
commercial having totaled 155 thousand tons and an increase in
by +77.9% in the industrial sector with 102 thousand tons.
In May 2025, passenger traffic in the two Ligurian ports
marked a contraction of -18.5% in the ferry segment with
135 thousand passengers handled, while the trend of cruises, after
the growth of +22.1% marked in the previous month after 12 months of
decline, continued in the positive phase with 278 thousand passengers
(+9,3%).
In the first five months of this year, the two ports of call
handled a total of 26.72 million tons of cargo, with
a reduction of -1.1% over the corresponding period of 2024, of which
19.79 million tons handled in Genoa (-3.4%) and 6.93 million tons
million tons in Savona-Vado Ligure (+6.5%). Slightly
growth in conventional goods with 11.51 million tons of
containerized goods (+4.1%) and 5.53 million tons of goods
(-6.4%). Liquid bulk cargo has suffered a
Decline in mineral oils and other loads
respectively to 7.41 million tons (-7.4%) and 374 thousand
tons (-3.8%). Commercial bulk cargo is
1.04 million tonnes (-1.1%) and those of the sector
industrial 581 thousand tons (+59.0%).
In the period January-May of 2025, ferry passengers
there were 395 thousand (-3.8%) and cruise passengers 812 thousand (+7.3%).