Brookfield Asset Management will sell 49% of the British port group PD Ports to the Spanish Pontegadea

The investment company Brookfield Asset Management of
New York of the Canadian group Brookfield Corporation will sell the
49% of the share capital of the British port group PD Ports
to the Spanish investment company Pontegadea Inversiones
which is headed by the entrepreneur Amancio Ortega mainly active
in the fashion sector being the main shareholder of Inditex.
Brookfield Asset Management had acquired the entire capital
of the British company in 2009
(
of 8
October
2009), a company that currently has over 1,400
employees and owns the ports of Hartlepool, Howden,
Keadby and Teesport and also operates in the ports of Felixstowe, Immingham
and Hull.
"This agreement - commented the administrator today
delegate of PD Ports, Frans Calje, on the occasion of the announcement
of the agreement - marks a new, bold chapter for PD Ports, founded
on our glorious tradition, and traces a sure path to
the future. We are looking forward to working with our new
shareholder to continue the continued growth of our
activity. PD Ports' ability to attract
High-quality investors is a strong recognition
of the company, its people and its long-term vision.
Despite having successful operations across the UK, between
including Groveport, Felixstowe and the Isle of Wight, we are firmly
rooted in Teesside and will continue to make investments
targeted across our sites and activities here and throughout
the United Kingdom".