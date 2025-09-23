DHL will restore freight shipments from Germany to the United States for enterprise customers

The Post & Parcel Germany division of the DHL Group has
announced today the resumption, starting from next September 25,
freight forwarding from Germany to the United States for
business customers, consignments that had been suspended for four
weeks due to the introduction of the new customs rules
who had removed the previous "de
minimis" of customs exemption for goods of value
less than $800
(
of 31
July
2025).
DHL has specified that for shipments with a value of up to 800
Dollars Business customers will need to provide complete customs information
and accurate, in particular the Customs Tariff number and the
country of origin for each individual item, and that, following the
Cancellation of the customs exemption, fees will apply
customs clearance and customs duties to all
shipments, except for packages declared as gifts
by private customers and valued at less than $100 (not to
commercial shippers).