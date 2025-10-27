In China, the baptism and delivery to the Grimaldi group of the PCTC Grande Melbourne

Last Wednesday in Shanghai, the Grimaldi group took
delivery of the Great Melbourne
, third in a series of seven
Pure Car & Truck Carrier (PCTC) ships ammonia ready of latest
generation commissioned from SWS shipyards (Shanghai Waigaoqiao
Shipbuilding Co.) and CSTC (China Shipbuilding Trading C.) of the group
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).
At the same time, the ceremony of
christening of the new ship which is 200 meters long, has a
width of 38 meters and a gross tonnage of about 77,500 tons.
Greater Melbourne was designed for the
efficient transport of vehicles (cars, SUVs, vans, etc.), both
electric and powered by traditional fuels, as well as
any other type of rolling stock. In particular, it can
Load up to 9,241 CEU (Car Equivalent Units), with four decks
also suitable for the transport of other rolling cargo, including
weighing up to 250 tons and with a maximum height of 6.5 meters.
The maiden voyage of the Greater Melbourne on the service
The Grimaldi Group's Asia-Europe will start from Asia at the end
this month, with cargo operations in China - in the ports of
Taicang and Xiaomo - and in Thailand, in Laem Chabang. Aboard
will transport about 5,900 cars and 800 linear meters of
rolling stock loaders) destined for northern Europe. After
having touched several ports in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean -
including Southampton, Antwerp, Wilhelmshaven, Bremerhaven, Setúbal
and Tanger Med - the ship will continue its journey to La
Réunion, India and the Persian Gulf, before reaching
Taiwan and, finally, return to China.