MSC Cruises orders Meyer Werft to build four cruise ships with options for two more units

The MSC Cruises company of the Mediterranean Shipping group
Company has signed with the German shipyard Meyer Werft
a letter of intent for the construction of four cruise ships
of the new "New Frontier" class with options for
two more units of the same type. The value
of the investment for the construction of the six ships is
expected up to 10 billion euros. The agreement was made
announced today in Berlin in the presence of the German Minister of Economic Affairs
and Energy, Katherina Reiche, as well as the President
executive of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago, and the director
Meyer Werft's delegate, Bernd Eikens.
The ships of the new class will have a gross tonnage of about
180 thousand tons and a maximum capacity of 5,400
passengers. The units will be built in the shipyard of
Papenburg, with works that will allow the plant to operate
until 2035, and will be taken delivery from 2030.
"The award of the contract by MSC Cruises -
highlighted Minister Reiche - represents a decisive turning point
for Meyer Werft in economically difficult times and in which
Leadership, decisiveness and results-oriented actions are
essential". Last year, the German Federal Government and the
Land of Lower Saxony have jointly acquired a
joint majority stake in Meyer Werft and granted
a credit line for a total of 2.6 billion euros
euro for the purpose of its restructuring and to allow the Group
shipwrecker to overcome the difficult moment resulting from the
Covid-19 pandemic and rising commodity prices
caused by the Russia-Ukraine war
August 2024).