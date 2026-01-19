Two new rail connections with Germany from the Padua Interport

In addition to the new rail connection between the Interport of
Padua and Zebrugge operated by GTS Rail
January
2026), in these days the Paduan intermodal hub has become
also enriched with two connections with Germany. From this
InRail week, a railway company of the Autobrennero group,
ensures a new intermodal land relationship with Duisburg
carried out with six weekly circulations. Furthermore, again from
These days, the LTE operator Italy guarantees a new relationship
intermodal transport from Interporto Padova to the Rostock terminal
also in this case with the circulation of six pairs of trains the
week.