America's Maritime Action Plan envisages a new tax on foreign-built ships from any nation entering U.S. ports

"Establish a general tax for ships built
overseas from any nation entering ports
American ". This is established by "America's Maritime
Action Plan", the new plan announced on Friday
by the U.S. government administration in which
Measures to revitalise the maritime industry explained
in particular that of shipbuilding,
announced last April by President Donald Trump that he had
signed a special executive decree
(
of 10
April
2025).
The plan lists a series of measures to revive the industry
national shipbuilding and generically explains that they will be promoted
and financed mainly by the introduction of tax incentives
and through financial instruments. Among the latter is
the Maritime Security Trust Fund (MSTF), whose establishment has
The objective - the plan specifies - is to provide "a flow of
dedicated and mandatory funding to support programmes aimed at
to strengthen the maritime industry and the merchant navy
Americans. Through the capture of certain specific
revenues - it is emphasized - the MSTF would guarantee constant investments and
long-term in shipbuilding capacity, expansion
of the U.S. Fleet and Maritime Workforce."
This constant stream of certain specific revenues would be
generated, in fact, by the establishment of a tax on ships
built abroad that arrive in U.S. ports, imposed -
The plan specifies - "to be calculated on the basis of the weight of the
tonnage arriving on the ship". The document
highlights that "a tax of one cent per kilogram on
ships built abroad would generate about 66 billion dollars
of revenue over ten years, while a tax of 25 cents for
kilogram would generate nearly $1.5 trillion in revenue
(a figure that reveals the disregard for the 'details' of the current
presidential administration, ed.), which could be
used for the Maritime Security Trust Fund. Since the ships
built abroad benefit from market access
- notes the plan reflecting one of the cornerstones of the
Trump-thinking – this policy ensures that they contribute to the
Long-term revitalization of maritime capacities
American Championships".
America's Maritime Action Plan would therefore extend to all the
Ships built abroad the specification application program
additional tariffs on ships calling at U.S. ports that
first remark the Trump administration had proposed against
of ships built in China or operated by entities
Chinese or owned by Chinese entities, then measure
frozen for a year after an agreement with Beijing
(
of 30
October 2025), and car carriers built in any
foreign nation, a measure that had been criticized by the association
International World Shipping Council
(
of 18
April and 19
May 2025).