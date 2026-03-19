Container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has
signed a letter of intent in the field of cooperation
with the Government of India under which the company
undertakes to carry out the change of flag until a
of up to four own ships under the flag
to collaborate in the development of a sustainable ecosystem
for ship recycling and to invest in the development of
infrastructure of the port of Vadhavan in cooperation with the
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority.
As regards the reflagging of ships, the agreement does not
sets specific timelines, nor ship profiles or their
ability and precise that any flag transfer
will be subject to further discussions, internal evaluations,
Business considerations and legal and regulatory requirements
applicable. When ship dismantling activities, the
cooperation aims to support the development of the capacity of
recycling in India in line with European Union regulation
on ship recycling, which is currently considered the
main international standard. According to forecasts,
The envisaged ecosystem could provide the ability to
recycling for up to 100 vessels.
Hapag-Lloyd currently has over 2,800 employees in India,
distributed in four business units, and 17 offices at the
national team. The German company is present in the market
port of India through J M Baxi Ports & Logistics,
in which it owns about 40% of the capital
(
of 19
April 2023).