The Council of State has rejected the relocation of the chemical deposits in Genoa

Yesterday, two judgments of the Council of State were published
on the transfer of chemical deposits of the Superba companies
and Attilio Carmagnani within the area of Multedo to that of
Sampierdarena, near Ponte Somalia, in the port of Genoa. It is
of pronouncements on the appeal that has been filed
by the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
for the reform of the sentence of the Regional Administrative Court
for Liguria which had resolved to stop the defined project
through the simplified technical adaptation tool
of the port master plan which provides for the formula of the
Silent assent. The Council of State confirmed what was decided
by the Regional Administrative Court, specifying that the project represents a modification
substantial to the PRP and that the need for the
relocation has a purely urban nature, confirming
moreover, the correctness of what has already been found by the Regional Administrative Court which
had considered that the increase in the environmental burden determined by the
the inclusion of a repository of hazardous substances, and
flammable properties in port areas intended for the handling of goods
of various kinds exceeded the scope of application of the adaptation
functional technical.
In a note, the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea explained that it
having taken note of the sentence of the Council of State which - recalls
The Authority - "intervenes on a measure adopted in 2021
as part of a process started at the request of the administration
with the aim of identifying a solution to a
a problem that has been present in the area for some time". "In the
compliance with the ruling - the note specifies - the Authority
confirms its willingness to contribute, as far as
of competence, to an overall reconsideration of the issue,
which maintains a topical character and relevance for the city
and for the port system. The measure that was annulled today
in fact, placed in a normal framework of collaboration
institutional relationship with the Municipality of Genoa, which continues to characterize
relations between entities. In this perspective, the opening of a
shared technical discussion can take place soon
and, as usual in institutional relations, in the context of a
specific initiative by the municipal administration,
which the Port Authority is willing to respond positively".