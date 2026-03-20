In the fourth quarter of 2025, French ports handled 74.2 million tons of cargo (+7.2%)

In the fourth quarter of 2025, French ports handled
74.2 million tonnes of goods, with a
An increase of +7.2% over the same period of the previous year
driven by the +15.9% increase in loading volumes
amounted to 26.2 million tonnes, while goods at the
landing, with 48.0 million tonnes, recorded a
growth more attenuated by +2.9%. In addition, the increase in
was generated by increases in volumes
and containerized goods, which amounted to 13.3 million
tons (+6.5%), with a container handling of
over 1.4 million TEUs (+3.4%), both of liquid and solid bulk cargo,
equal to 33.7 million tons (+5.6%) and 12.0 million tons respectively
million tons (+26.6%). Rolling stock, with 14.1 million
tons, fell by -1.7%.
Among the main French ports by volume of traffic, in the
October-December period last year were
growth in volumes handled by the Haropa port system, with 22.1
million tons (+9.5), and the ports of Dunkirk with 13.3
million tonnes (+16.7%), Nantes Saint-Nazaire with 6.8 million tonnes
of tonnes (+15.7%), La Rochelle with 2.5 million tonnes
(+40.3%) and Bordeaux with 1.5 million tons (-2.9%), while it was
decreased traffic in the port of Marseille-Fos which handled
18.2 million tonnes (-2.0%) and also that totalled by the
port of Calais which amounted to 9.6 million tons
(-1,9%).
In the whole of 2025, French ports have handled
286.8 million tonnes of cargo, with a total of 286.8 million tonnes of cargo,
increase of +2.7% on the previous year, of which 188.3 million
tons at landing (+3.2%) and 98.5 million tons
boarding (+1.8%). In the container sector, traffic is
state of 50.7 million tons (+1.7%) with a
of containers amounting to over 5.5 million TEUs (+3.6%). The rolling stock
amounted to 56.7 million tonnes (-2.6%). The traffic of
was 128.5 million tons
(+4.5%) and dry bulk cargo by 46.1 million tons
(+4,7%).