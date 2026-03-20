From London 746 million pounds for the renovation of the two Nigerian ports of Apapa and Tin Can Island in Lagos

On the occasion of the visit of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu
in the United Kingdom, an agreement was signed yesterday in London to
a £746 million loan provided through the
UK Export Finance (UKEF) Export Credit Facility, coordinated by
and managed by Citibank, for the restructuring of the two main
ports of the African nation of Apapa and Tin Can Island in
Lagos. On the British side, it was stressed that the agreement
between the UKEF and the Nigerian Ports Authority will bring significant
advantages to British companies, with supply contracts for
at least £236 million for British companies. In
British Steel will supply 120,000 tonnes of
Steel Billets to Hitech Construction Enterprises Nigeria and ITB
Nigeria for the port project, worth 70 million
pounds, which represents the largest order of
British Steel export guaranteed by UKEF. The initiative
is part of the new steel strategy announced by the government
London with the aim of revitalizing the steel sector.