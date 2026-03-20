The Chinese group CSSC will build two more cruise ships for Adora Cruises

Today the China Tourism Group and the China shipbuilding group
State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding providing for the construction of two ships
and an option for a third unit for the fleet
of the Chinese company Adora Cruises which is currently
consisting of three ships: the Adora Magic City
which is the
first large cruise ship built in China by Shanghai
Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. of the CSSC Group, the Adora
Mediterranea
which was previously part of the fleet of
Costa Cruises and the Adora Flora City
that was
launched today at the same Shanghai Waigaoqiao shipyard
Shipbuilding Co. and that will be taken over by the end of the
this year.
The first of the two new ships is expected to be
delivered by 2030.
The Adora Flora City, which is the sister ship of the Adora
Magic City and has a gross tonnage of 141,900 tons and will be
Capable of accommodating 5,232 passengers, it will be used on
international routes departing from the port of Guangzhou.