In the December-February quarter, FedEx revenues increased by +8.3%

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, a period that is
ended on 28 February, the US FedEx
total revenues of $24.0 billion, with growth
+8.3% on the same period of the previous year, of which
over 21.1 billion generated by courier activities
express of the group (+10.3%) and 2.0 billion from shipments
groupage in North America (-4.7%). Operating profit is
amounted to €1.35 billion (+4.3%) and net profit to €1.06 billion
(+16,2%).
In the period, the American group moved an average of
18.46 million express shipments per day (+3.3%), of which 15.50
million in the United States (+4.6%) and 1.16 million abroad (+2.1%).