The Campania shipowner Salvatore Lauro died yesterday in Ischia
He was a senator of the Republic from 1996 to 2005
Napoli
March 23, 2026
The Campania shipowner Salvatore Salvatore died yesterday in Ischia
Lauro, head of the Lauro Shipping holding company that governs the activities
maritime societies founded by his father Agostino in the first post-war period and which in the
have diversified into different shipping companies, including
in which Alilauro, Alilauro Gruson, Alicost and Volaviamare, engaged
mainly in the connections with the Campania islands. Over
to his intense maritime career, Lauro also lived an experience
politician as a senator of the Republic from 1996 to 2005.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher