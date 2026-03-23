ICTSI and DP World sell their stakes in China's Yantai International Container Terminal
The company will become wholly owned by Yantai Port Holdings
Manila
March 23, 2026
Today the Philippine terminal group International Container
Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) and the terminal operator group DP World of
Dubai have signed an agreement with China's Yantai Port Holdings
to sell their stakes in Yantai International to her
Container Terminal Co., which are respectively 51% and
12.5% of the capital. The Chinese company, which manages the port of
Yantai and which currently holds 36.5% of the capital of Yantai
International Container Terminal Co., will therefore have the entire
owned by the terminal company of Yantai.
Announcing that its stake will be sold
for 773.2 million yuan (US$112 million, ICTSI has
specified that, after twenty years of presence in Yantai
(
of 10
January 2007), the sale is part of the long-term strategy
Group Term Focused on Concession Contracts Compared to
to which ICTSI has control of essential aspects
of the activity, in particular with regard to the
long-term development and business activities.
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