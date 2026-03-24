The Antitrust Authority does not launch an investigation into the acquisition of the Fagioli group by CEVA Logistics

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM)
resolved not to launch an investigation into the transaction that
provides for the acquisition by CEVA Europe of the entire share capital
of Fagioli Holding, wholly owned by Fagioli Finance,
by the QuattroR Fund and by some employees or former employees of Fagioli Holding
(
of 15
December
2025).
The antitrust authority noted that "the transaction
does not appear to be capable of hindering competition in the markets
concerned and to determine the establishment or strengthening of
a dominant position". In addition, the AGCM noted that 'the
the non-competition agreement and the non-solicitation agreement are
ancillary to the transaction within the limits indicated only and that the Authority
reserves the right to assess, where the conditions are met, the
such agreements if they are implemented beyond these limits". The
reference is to the agreement signed by the parties on the basis of which the
sellers undertake with the buying group not to proceed,
also through its affiliates, individually or together with
other subjects: for a period of one year from completion
of the transaction, the purchase and/or holding in any way
Investments in entities that carry out activities
activities of the Fagioli group in Italy, in the
United States of America and Australia and for a period of three years
from the completion of the operation, not to assume, solicit,
induce, invite or otherwise encourage, directly or
indirectly, any employee of Fagioli Holding and its
subsidiaries, Fagioli Spa and Fagioli Inc. at the time of closing
of the operation, to accept employment with any person or
entity other than CEVA Europe, its affiliates or Fagioli
Holding, Fagioli Spa and Fagioli Inc., or to terminate such relationships
of employment.