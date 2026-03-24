Federagenti, the implementation of strategic works in ports is lagging behind everywhere

In 2025, compared to the previous year, delays increased
on the timetable for the progress of infrastructure works in the
Northern Italy, with 43% of the 84 infrastructure interventions
that has progressed in line with the timetables (the
48% in 2024), with 36% advancing but with some
slowdown (35% in 2024) and with 21% being seriously affected
delay (17% in 2024). This photograph of the progress of the
Construction sites of the main infrastructure works in the North
was recently taken by OTI Nord,
the Territorial Observatory on Northern Infrastructures promoted by all the
Confindustria of Northern Italy.
In the latest annual report of OTI Nord it is noted that the
improvements in infrastructure works concern the
port system, with 100% of the works in line with the times.
This observation was not enough to reassure Federagenti,
the Italian Federation of Shipping Agents and
maritime mediators, who asks for "real times" regarding the
progress of infrastructure construction.
OTI Nord's opinion on the degree of completion of the works
port is evidently not absolutely shared by
Federagenti, according to which the list of strategic works in ports
whose implementation is delayed includes almost all the
seaports. "I think the time has come - he said
The President of the National Federation of Shipping Agents,
Paolo Pessina - to carry out a real check-up not only
in light of the obligations, which no one is talking about, of the PNRR, but of the
Much more serious risk of missing the appointment with the markets
and therefore international customers, to whom it has been
conveyed a communication that is proving to be false".
"It is not yet too late," added Pessina
to address a critical issue that is far too serious and
not so much to public opinion or to institutions (which already
the extent of the postponements in the entry into service of the
new works. Essential - underlined the president of
Federagenti - do not play with false cards, assuming late
revisions of projects or betting on the poor memory of those who
these works pivoted for its operational planning and
commercial. Today the technique of communicating in extremis does not pay,
it only makes you lose traffic and reliability".