Hanwha Ocean and ONEX sign a military shipbuilding agreement
The first project in sight are submarines for the Greek Navy
Seul/Eleusi
March 24, 2026
The South Korean shipbuilding group Hanwha Ocean has signed a
agreement with the Greek shipbuilding company ONEX for
participate as exclusive partners in projects, including those for
submarines commissioned by the Greek Navy. In the medium-long
term the agreement will extend to opportunities for
cooperation in projects in third countries, including those of
close to Greece in the Mediterranean and Black Sea.
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