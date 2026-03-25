Ok from the Management Committee of the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro to the refund of anchorage fees

Yesterday, in its first meeting, the new Management Committee
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian voted unanimously to ratify
Emergency change to the 2025 budget of the entity that has
arranged, among the items of the financial document, the allocation in
release of the refund of anchorage fees for the year 2025. In
through the use of the Port Authority's own funds deriving from
higher revenues, tax reductions have been ordered
for a total amount of 1.5 million euros with
the objective of offering support to the development of ports that
fall within their own constituency (Gioia Tauro, Corigliano
Calabro, Crotone, Vibo Marina and Taureana di Palmi).