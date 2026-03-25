Free route to aid for the reactivation of the Alpina Orbassano-Aiton Railway Motorway

On March 16, the Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission announced that it did not raise objections to the subsidies of Italian and French governments for reactivation until the end of 2027 of the Alpine Railway Highway service through the Frejus tunnel on the Orbassano-Aiton route which was suspended almost a year ago. The service was managed by Autoroute Ferroviaire Alpine (AFA), joint venture between the French railway group SNCF and the Italian Railways of the Italian State.