In the fourth quarter of 2025 the revenues of the Hapag-Lloyd are diminished of -15.2%

In the fourth trimester of the 2025 revenues of the Hapag-Lloyd, pairs to 4,3 billion euros, have recorded a decrease of the -15.2% on the correspondent period of the previous year, of which 4,2 billion generated from the activities of containerized marine transport (-15.6%) and 120 million from the segment of the terminals and the infrastructures (+19.7%). The gross operating margin has been of 694 million euros (-48.4%), with a contribution of 657 million from the containerized shipping (-49.8%) and of beyond 35 million from terminals and infrastructure (+4.1%). The operating profit amounted to 124 million (-84.4%, with contributions respective pairs to 124 million (-84.1%) and 17 million (+19.3%) from the two main sectors of activity. Net profit was 78 million euros (-89.0%).
In the period October-December last year the fleet of portacontainer of the German company has transported container for a volume pairs altogether to beyond 3,3 million teu (+5.5%), of which 961 thousand teu transported from the transpacifici services (+10.1%), 954 thousand teu transported on the routes Asia-Europe (+8.5%), 659 thousand teu transported from the transatlantic services (-0.3%) and 742 thousand teu In the period the average value of the nuts was 1.310 dollars/teu (-16.2%). Revenues generated by transpacifici services amounted to almost 1,2 billion euros (- 21.7%), those produced by Asia-Europe services totaled 930 million (- 27.6%), revenues from transatlantic services amounted to 840 million euros (- 11.0%) and those generated by services with Africa and intra-regional services to 784 million (- 12.3%).
In the entire exercise anniversary 2025 the revenues of the Hapag-Lloyd have been attested to 18,6 billion euros, with a bending of the -2,5% on the exercise precedence, of which beyond 18 billion produced from the marine transport of the containers (- 2.6%) and 455 million from the terminals and the infrastructure (+13.3%). The annual gross operating margin value was 3.2 billion (-31.4%), the operating profit of 933 million (-63.8%) and the net profit value of 924 million euros (-61.4%).
In the entire 2025 the ships of the company have transported 13,5 million teu (+8.2%), of which 3,9 million teu transported on the transpacifiche routes (+16.1%), 3,9 million teu on the routes Asia-Europe (+9.5%), 2,9 million teu on the routes with Africa and on the intra-regional routes (+4.1%) and beyond 2,7 million teu on the transatlantic routes (+08%).