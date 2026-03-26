In the first bimester of 2026 the traffic of the goods in the Chinese marine ports has grown of +6,7%
Traffic with overseas increased by +9.2%. Container in rise of +9.8%
Pechino
March 26, 2026
In the first two months of the 2026 Chinese ports have enlivened altogether 2,87 billion tons of goods, with an increment of +7.2% on the first bimestre of last year, of which 1,87 billion tons enlivened from the marine ports (+6.7%) and 995,7 million tons from the internal ports (+8.2%).
Among the main marine ports national for volume of traffic, in the first two months of this year the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan has enlivened 245,3 million tons (+7.3%), the port of Tangshan 135,0 million tons (+2.8%) and to follow the ports of Shanghai with 131,9 million tons (+8.2%), Qingdao with 122,2 million tons (+4.2%), Riz
The only traffic with the foreign enlivened from the Chinese ports in the first bimestre of 2026 is piled to 949,4 million tons (+8.9%), of which 855,1 million tons passed through the marine ports (+9.2%) and 94,4 million tons through the inland port (+6.2%). the greater volume of traffic from and for the abroad has been enlivened from the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 117,7 million tons (+14.6%) followed from the ports of Qingdao with 92,3 million tons (+10.3%), Shanghai with 81,1 million tons (+4.6%), Tangshan with 63,2 million tons (+3.5%), Tianjin with 62,0 million tons (+8
In the first two months of the 2026 the only containerized traffic enlivened from the Chinese ports has been pairs altogether to 58,8 million teu (+9.8%), of which 52,0 million teu enlivened from the marine ports (+9.9%) and almost 6,8 million teu from the internal ports (+9.1%). The more substantial volume of traffic of the containers has been enlivened from the port of Shanghai with 9,4 million teu (+5.8%) followed by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 8,0 million teu (+19.8%), Shenzhen with 6,2 million teu (+10.9%), Qingdao with 5,6 million teu (+10.1%), Guangzhou with 4,3 million teu (+7.1%), Tianjin
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher