Assarmatori has expressed "full satisfaction" for the approval of yesterday from the Senate of the bill "Valorization of the Sea Resource", highlighting that the proposal normative "in its inside contains several novelties and simplifications long cauldroned by the shipowning association to make the section of the marine transport more modern and competitive, while increasing at the same time the attraction of the Italian flag".
"Without entering the technicalisms - the president of Assarmatori has explained, Stefano Messina - we welcome this news because in the text of the decree finally are exceeded, at zero cost for the coffers of the State, some rules now not more current and is previewed a wider recourse to the digitization, thus putting the sector in the best conditions to express its potential to service of the Italian economy. Moreover, an update is previewed also regarding the recruitment of extra-Community seafarers, resident in Italy, going to exceed a limit of the Code of Navigation that until today allows the inscription to the People of Sea exclusively to Italian and community citizens". The reference is to Article 21 of the Ddl which provides for modifications to Article 119 of the Code of Navigation which, in relation to the requirements for registration in the fresh meat and registers, the first subparagraph states that "the Italian or Community citizens of the age of sixteen who have the requirements for each category set out in the Regulation may be enrolled in the fresh meat of the sea". The draft law proposes to amend, in the first subparagraph, the words "or community" by replacing them from the following: ", of Member States of the European Union, of Member States of the European Economic Area, of Switzerland or, if resident in Italy, of other States".
"We hope that the Ddl, which also contains important clarifications on the distinction between marine transport and rental of pleasure units - it has added Messina - is now approved also by the House in close times. At the bottom of this passage you will then have to take some arguments that have not found room in this text. For example, it is urgent to find a solution to the gap generated by the lack of ratification of the London Convention of 1976 on the limits of the responsibility of the shipowner in the matter of marine credits and to guarantee to the marine embarked on ships flying flag of States of the European Union or of the European Economic Area the same tax treatment already previewed for the marine ones placed on ships flying Italian flag, giving therefore implementation to a engagement assumed from Italy towards the European Commission, in the within of the international regime. Finally, it is necessary to improve the criteria for the allocation of the contributions to the initial formation of the marine staff".