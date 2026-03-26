Appreciation of Confitarma for the legislative initiative for the marine sector

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners expressed appreciation for yesterday's approval in the Senate of the bill "Valorization of the sea resource" as - it has specified Confitarma - "signs a significant stage in the path of recognition and strengthening of the marineity of the Country". Confitarma has emphasized that "some of the measures proposed by the association have been transposed into the text, in particular on the face of the simplification of legislation, an essential element to strengthen the competitiveness of the national armament in an increasingly complex international context. Even more relevant - it has found the shipowning confederation - is the method that has accompanied the definition of the measure: a wide and structured listening of all public and private components operating in the sea system. An approach that has allowed to build an organic framework of intervention on the "liquid population" of the country, laying the foundations for a shared strategy of protection and development".
In addition, Confitarma highlighted "how the parliamentary debate has recorded an element of particular value: the cross recognition, by all political forces, of the centrality of the sea for the economy, security and international position of Italy. An important signal, also fruit of the work of coordination carried out by Minister Musumeci, the Interministerial Committee for the policies of the sea (CIPOM) and the path started with the Plan of the Sea".