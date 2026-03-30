Nearly half a billion dollars of public resources for U.S. ports

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) of the U.S. Department of Transport has announced the allocation of funds pairs to 488,6 million dollars in the within of the "Port Infrastructure Development Program" with the aim to modernize the infrastructures and American harbour activities improving the ability to handling of the goods and enhancing the logistic connections of the ports with the markets.
MARAD has remembered that the PIDP program allocates at least 25% of the available funds, for a total of 122, 2 million dollars, to projects in the minor ports.