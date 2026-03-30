In the third trimester of 2025 the traffic of the goods in the Greek ports is dropped of -3,6%

In the third trimester of the 2025 Greek ports have enlivened altogether 35,4 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the -3,6% on the same period of the year precedence. The Hellenic Statistical Authority has announced that the only national traffic is piled to 8,4 million tons (+1.2%), while the international one has been of 27,0 million tons (- 5.0%), of which 16,5 million tons on the import (- 3.6%) and 10,5 million tons on the export (- 7.1%).
In the field of the passengers the traffic has recorded a total increase of +1.2% having been 19,0 million people transited through the Greek harbour ports ports ports ports. The only national traffic has been of 18,0 million passengers (+1.2%) and the international one of 999 thousand passengers (+1.4%), of which 497 thousand to the landing (+4.5%) and 502 thousand to the boarding (-1.5%).
In the first nine months of last year the total traffic of the goods has been of 105,4 million tons, with a bending of the -2,1% on the same period of 2024, of which 24,1 million tons of national traffic (+5.1%) and 81,2 million tons of traffic with abroad (-4.0%), of which 48,9 million tons on the import (-1.5%) and 32,3 million tons on the export (- 7.6%). The traffic of the passengers has been of 34,8 million units (+0.8%), with a national traffic of 33,1 million people (+0.7%) and an international traffic of 1.6 million people (+3.1%).