Baleària will have its own ferry terminal in the port of Barcelona

the Harbour Authority of Barcelona has welcomed the instance of the Spanish shipping company Baleària to equip itself of own terminal for the ferries in the Catalan harbour port of call that will be built to the Adossat pier. The new terminal will occupy an area of 75 thousand square meters and will be able to accommodate at the same time four ships. The concession contract has a duration of 27 years and the expected investment amounts to 25,3 million euros.
The first phase of the project, concerning an area of 38 thousand square meters, will enter into operation in February 2027, while the completion of the work is expected for the end of 2029.