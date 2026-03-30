Confitarma, with the Decree-Law Energy now is the time to allocate resources to the marine transport

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners expressed appreciation for the approval of the House of Amendment 4.100 to the Decree-Law Energy, which amends Article 23 of Legislative Decree no. 47 of 9 June 2020 in the matter of "push to the auction of quotas". Confitarma has evidenced that the intervention allows the government to allocate a share of the proceeds of the ETS, the system of exchange of quotas of emissions of the EU, to the Sea Modal Shift, favoring the modal rebalancing from the road transport of the goods to the marine one. "It is - it has emphasized today the Confederation in a note - of an important step in the direction, several times indicated by Confitarma, to reinvest the resources generated from the system ETS, and also supported from the marine transport, in measures to support the energy transition of the field".
Confitarma has remembered that in 2024 Italy has cashed beyond 2,6 billion euros from the ETS auctions, resulting in the third country of the European Union for total jettison, and has announced that, according to the estimates of the Center Studies of Confitarma, in 2025 the marine transport will contribute for beyond 620 million euros, for a total that will exceed the six billion by 2030.
In this context, Confitarma drew the attention of the institutions on the impact of the ETS system on the ro-ro traffics and, in particular, on the transport of the TIR by sea. "In the two-year period 2024-2025, limited to the connections really alternative to the road, in the continental and with Sicily - it has found Confitarma - a decrease greater than 7% of the means embarked, with a consequent increase of more than 82 million kilometers traveled on the road. Overall, it is estimated that about 70,000 TIRs have abandoned alternative maritime routes to the road, with negative effects in terms of emissions, congestion and external costs charged to the country system".
"It is now essential - it has concluded the note - that the resources generated from the ETS system, waiting for its desired suspension, are stably reinvested in the marine field, in order to avoid competitive distortions and concretely support the ecological transition".