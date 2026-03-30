In 2025 it was of 346 million the direct economic impact of the cruises in the ports of Genoa and Savona

In 2025 the crocieristica activity has generated in the ports of Genoa and Savona an overall economic impact pairs to 346 million euros, of which 255 million (73%) attributable to the activities of home port. The data is included in the study "Investigation on the sustainability of the crocieristico field in the ports of Genoa and Savona", led by the consulting society PTS for the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea with the scientific coordination of professor Oliviero Baccelli. This value comes from the combination of the expense of the passengers, pairs to 157 million euros, of which 100 million for Genoa and beyond 57 for Savona, and of the expense of the companies, that reaches 189 million euros, of which 134 for Genoa and 55 for Savona, to which is added a direct employment contribution estimated in approximately 2700 employees along the crocieristica chain.
The study was presented today at Palazzo San Giorgio, the headquarters of the AdSP, in a workshop dedicated to the value of the crocieristica industry. The document highlights how the home port activities, related to the landing and boarding of passengers in the ports, represent the component to greater added value of the section, as associated with a longer stay of passengers and a greater activation of services on the territory. In this context, the two steps have complementary models: Savona records a prevalence of home port traffic (53%), while Genoa concentrates a higher share of passengers in transit (60%). A differentiation that contributes altogether to strengthen the positioning of the harbour system, intercepting segments of different question and generating diversified economic relapses. The average expense of the home port passengers is 90.7 euros for the home port and 44.3 euros for the passengers in transit.