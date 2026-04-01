NYK consolidates its activities in the dry bulk shipping segment

The Japanese shipping group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has
consolidated its activities in the transport segment
maritime bulk company creating the NYK company today
Bulkship Partners Co., Ltd. (NBSP) into which the
operations and personnel of the three subsidiaries Asahi Shipping Co.,
Hachiuma Steamship Co. and Mitsubishi Ore Transport Co. NBSP, which is
wholly owned by NYK, it is headquartered in Tokyo and has a capital
500 million yen ($3.1 million).
Today, the Japanese group has also appointed its
national managers of Benelux, France, Germany, Greece,
Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Turkey. Director of NYK Line (Italy)
Spa is Carlo Parodi.