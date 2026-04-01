Today in the port of Rotterdam a project to improve the efficiency of rail services is underway

Six railway operators have signed an agreement, promoted
by the Port Authority of Rotterdam, to make the most of the
capacity on the railway lines of the port
Dutch. The agreement was signed by Rail Force One, HSL
Netherlands, DB Cargo Nederland, RTB Cargo, LTE and Rail Cargo Group
(RCG), companies representing 70% of the market
of the agreement, which provides that, in the event of a capacity shortage,
each of the railway operators can take over from another
as part of a fixed rate plan. The goal
of the initiative, called "Track Together", is
to prevent the cancellation of train services and delays
in the arrival and departure of trains. The agreement enters into force
today and has an initial duration of seven months during which
will experience the effectiveness of collaboration. If the project
will be successful, will be extended to all
operators permanently.