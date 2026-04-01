Vado Gateway, tomorrow's staff strike confirmed

Ferrari: clarifying that the institution of part-time and fixed-term contracts are part of the CCNL of the ports was not enough
Genova
April 1, 2026
Tomorrow's 24-hour strike has been confirmed
Vado Gateway terminal staff at the port of Vado Ligure
proclaimed by Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti to protest - they had
underlined the trade unions by announcing the shutdown of the
work - against the unscrupulous use of part-time and precariousness. Not
In fact, yesterday's cooling table was successful
convened by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western.
The trade unions, in view of the meeting, had
reiterated the unacceptability that the variability of
traffic, an intrinsic characteristic of port work, affects the
rights and determines the precariousness of employees. The unions
had highlighted that the port system, in fact, is
equipped with tested and functioning tools which, with due
social protections, is able to cope with traffic peaks
through temporary work carried out by Article 17 of the Law
84/94, which regulates the provision of temporary port work, or
through the flexibility provided by the CCNL ports. Filt Cgil
had denounced that the choice of the terminal operator, on the other hand, is going
in the sense of introducing atypical forms of flexibility that
contrast with the existing work model in the port of Savona.
Disappointed by the outcome of the meeting, Vado Gateway remarked that
the use of part-time work up to a maximum of 20% of the workforce
is provided for in Article 63 of the collective agreement
National Labour Council which was signed by
Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti and that this appeal does not enter into
in any way contrary to Article 17 of Law 84/94.
In addition, the terminal operator recalled that the work at
part-time is also practiced in the terminals of many other
Italian ports.
The Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators participated
again, alongside his associate, at the
convened by the Port Authority and, referring to the meeting, the
director of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari, complained that "the
confrontation was surreal at times. Once it is clear that
the institution of part-time and fixed-term contracts are part of the
employment contract of the ports also for personnel working in
quay (yes - Ferrari pointed out - there was
need to discuss this), the reassurances that the company
provided on the possibility of transforming these
full-time and permanent employment relationships upon occurrence
of certain operating conditions (volumes of goods) - added
the director of the association - was not enough to
the other party. Sorry to call it that, counterpart, but - he
Ferrari - at the moment when the level of the
does not move from a stubborn claim to enter
on the merits of the organization of work only to recall
ideologically different "models" as the only points of
reference, it is evident that there cannot be
opposition. All this - denounced the director of
Assiterminal - in a context where regulatory and
contractual provisions are fully enforced. That in 2026 part-time
is considered a form of precariousness, I believe it is anachronistic and that
misguided to oppose the free organization of the work of the
companies to temporary work supply models
(port companies), especially in contexts, such as Savona,
in which data and statistics show that growing the
Terminal, the port company grows. The dialectic in the
trade union relations - concluded Ferrari - is part of the game
but through an approach that values the merit of the issues,
especially in external contexts that increasingly affect
on the economic and therefore social balances of any sector".
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