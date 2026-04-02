In 2025, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group recorded record revenues

In 2025, the Italian State Railways group recorded
record revenues of €17.25 billion, an increase of
+4.4% on the previous year. The financial report
annual year ended 31 December 2025, approved today by the Board of Directors of
management of the company, also shows operating costs equal to
to 14.88 billion (+4.2%), EBITDA of 2.37 billion (+5.8%), EBIT
of €350 million (+2.0%) and a net profit of €30 million
compared to a net loss of -208 million in 2024.
"2025 - commented the CEO and
general manager of the FS Italiane group, Antonio Donnarumma -
marks a significant step in the growth path of the
group. With more than €18 billion of technical investment, the
highest level ever reached, operating revenues rose to
17.3 billion euros, growing, and net profit back
positive at 30 million euros. A particularly
that confirms the solidity of our model
even in a phase of maximum acceleration of the
investments and profound transformation of the group.
This trend is part of a development trajectory
consistent with the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, which provides for over 100
billion euros of investment to support modernisation
infrastructure, improve the quality of service,
strengthen sustainability and consolidate the presence
international. Operating revenues - added Donnarumma -
record a new all-time high, supported by the growth of
transport services and with an increasingly significant contribution
of international activities. The
main economic indicators, with an increase in EBITDA and a
capital and financial structure that remains solid and
balanced, in support of a long-term investment plan
period. The group - he underlined - also continues to
contribute significantly to economic development and
employment in the country, with over 8,500 new hires over the course of
of the year, confirming its role as a major platform
at the service of mobility and
infrastructure".
In 2025, the overall passenger traffic volumes in terms of
of passenger-km amounted to 37.3 billion passenger-km
by rail (-0.8%) and over one billion passenger-km by road
(-1,0%). Last year, the operating revenues of the business unit
Passenger Transport amounted to 6.39 billion euros (-1.8%).
The company explained that the higher traffic revenues of 6.25
billion (+0.5%), related to the purchasing dynamics by the
are offset by lower other revenues and the effects of
the change in the scope of consolidation. EBITDA recorded
1.58 billion euros (-11.7%), operating profit 386 million
(-38.1%) and the net profit of the business unit was 106
million euros (-66.8%).
Last year, the operating revenues of the Transportation business unit
Goods, amounting to 1.41 billion euros, marked an increase of
+3.5% on 2024 in the face of decreasing traffic volumes both in
demand terms (22.03 billion tonne-km; -3.8% on 2024)
(45.99 million train-km; -5.1%), due to the
weak macroeconomic environment. The increase in revenues -
specified the company - is mainly related to results
of the TX Logistik group and Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal for
the resumption of intermodal transport, more filling, less
cancellations and increase in rates. The EBITDA of the business
Unit amounted to €105 million (+72.1%), while
EBIT and net result were both negative and equal to
respectively at -43 million and -96 million against -73 million and
-124 million in 2024.