Yesterday a bulk carrier ran aground while passing through the Suez Canal

Yesterday, on a particularly busy day for traffic
naval traffic in the Suez Canal at least according to average traffic volumes
maritime traffic recorded after the onset of the crisis in the Sea region
Red, in the Egyptian canal there was the grounding of
a ship that was rescued by four tugboats of the
Suez Canal Authority. Among the fifty ships that passed through yesterday,
in fact, the bulk carrier Xin Tai Yuan
, of the Panamanian flag,
which had departed from Denmark and was bound for Singapore,
suffered a technical failure at the rudder while he was at kilometer 87 of the
canal that caused the accident that occurred at noon hour
local area. The intervention of the tugboats, and the repair of the fault
technical by the bulk carrier crew, allowed
to the ship to resume navigation at 4 p.m. in the direction of the
Great Bitter Lakes, where inspections have been launched to ascertain
the integrity of the airport. The channel authority has
stressed that the incident did not result in the interruption of the
maritime traffic in the Egyptian waterway.
The Xin Tai Yuan, of 40 thousand gross tons, is
225 meters long and 32.2 meters wide.