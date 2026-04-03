The Italian government has extended the reduction in excise duties on fuels

Today, the Italian government approved a decree-law to
extend the reduction of excise duties on fuels, which are expiring
Monday, until next May 1st. The Minister
Minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, explained that the measure
it also provides for targeted intervention on farms to which
the 20% tax credit that was only provided for is extended
for fishing companies. Giorgetti specified that there is
also an intervention for SIMEST, the company that supports
the internationalization of business activity
Italian.
The minister announced that the burden of these measures is
of approximately €500 million, of which €200 million deriving from
from the increase in VAT revenue and 300 million are resources not
still used from ETS auctions, the
EU emissions trading that in the intentions of
of the European Union should instead be used for the
energy and climate transition.