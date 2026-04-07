Casciano (Vado Gateway), the final project for the new Bossarino toll booth in Vado Ligure has been approved

The CEO of Vado Gateway and Reefer Terminal,
Santi Casciano, expressed satisfaction with the positive outcome
of the Services Conference on the final design of the new
Bossarino tollbooth on the A10 "dei Fiori" motorway,
in the municipality of Vado Ligure. It is - he underlined - "a
News of great importance for the territory and for the entire
port system of Vado Ligure. The toll booth is a work
strategic strategy that has been awaited for years which, once realized, will give a
important contribution to the development of the Vado terminals.
We thank all those involved, starting with the Ministry
of Infrastructure and Transport and the Liguria Region, for
the commitment made along the complex authorization process".
"Our hope," Casciano concluded, "is that
Concessioni del Tirreno, motorway concessionaire of the section
A10 between Savona and Ventimiglia, can complete in the most
short possible time the executive project, preparatory step
to the actual start of the construction phase".