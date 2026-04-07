The French shipping company TOWT has been placed into receivership

On Friday, the French TOWT, a shipping company born in the
in 2011 with the aim of equipping itself with a fleet of sailing ships for the
transport of goods mainly on transatlantic routes, is
has been placed in receivership. Announcing the appeal
to the competition procedure, on Thursday the co-founder and
president of the company, Guillaume Le Grand, attributed the
crisis of the company due to several factors: «despite the fact that we had
successfully completed the design and construction of the
first two cargo ships sailing - he explained - we suffered delays
deliveries and we were forced to compulsory technical stops
to complete the boats during the first weeks of
activities". The first two sailing ships of the fleet of the
TOWT, with a load capacity of 1,100 tonnes, are
been built in Romania and Vietnam under contracts
signed by the company with the French shipbuilder Piriou.
Le Grand highlighted that the capacity of the first voyages
of ships to the USA had been fully booked, while it was
partially booked the capacity of the voyages of
return scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2024. "Then
- he underlined - Trump was elected, and in front of our
we have witnessed the collapse of volumes and the importance of the
climate issue. So," Le Grand added, "the crises
the commercial one, obviously with the United States, but
also the crisis of wine and spirits, that of coffee and
cocoa, together with the very low prices of freight and oil, and the
lack of support from the government that imposed burdens
unforeseen events at the worst possible time despite the "law
on sailing" had been unanimously approved
in committee yesterday, alas too late, led to a
deficit for 2025. With the support of the bank, we have launched a
conciliation process which, despite the exceptional efforts of the
CEO, failed to obtain the
consensus of all. So, tomorrow I'll be forced to put
TOWT in liquidation'.