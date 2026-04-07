RINA - Hanwha collaboration for hybrid battery propulsion systems for ferries

The Italian inspection, certification, classification group
naval and engineering consultancy RINA and the South Korean Hanwha
Group, through its subsidiaries Hanwha Power Systems (now
Hanwha Power), Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Engine, have signed
A Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of promoting
the adoption of advanced hybrid propulsion systems at
batteries in the ro-ro ferry industry. The collaboration aims to
Accelerating the energy transition to low-emission ships
thanks to new technologies that allow the transition from
traditional internal combustion propulsion systems to new
hybrid battery systems, both for new buildings and, through
retrofitting, for ships in operation.
Hanwha Power Systems will lead the initiative as the main
integrator, overseeing the overall design of the ship, and
the interface of the systems. Combining Energy technologies
Storage System (ESS) - energy storage systems designed for
store electricity and release it when needed - of
Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Engine's propulsion engines, the
company will build an advanced propulsion system
battery-powered hybrid. Hanwha Aerospace will contribute solutions
Aerospace-derived ESS to increase safety and
reliability, while Hanwha Engine will apply the
experience in medium-speed motors for
optimize propulsion, improve fuel efficiency and
reduce emissions. RINA will have the role of verifying and
certify regulatory compliance and robustness
design technique, for the purposes of classification and
statutory certification. Furthermore, thanks to its consolidated
With experience in the ferry industry, RINA will support Hanwha
in the analysis of market trends in this specific
segment.